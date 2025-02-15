American blogger says she gave birth to Musk's thirteenth child

American influencer Ashley St. Clair said that Elon Musk is the father of her child, who was born five months ago. This was reported by People, according to UNN.

Five months ago, I gave birth to a child. Elon Musk is her father. I did not report this before to protect the privacy and safety of our child, but in recent days it has become clear that the tabloids intend to do so, regardless of the damage it will cause, - she wrote on social media.

According to St. Claire, she plans to let the child grow up “in a normal and safe environment.

“For this reason, I ask that the media respect our child's privacy and refrain from intrusive reporting,” she added.

For 53-year-old Elon Musk, this is his 13th child.

The author herself, who is an outspoken supporter of conservative ideologies, is best known for her book for children titled Elephants Are Not Birds.

