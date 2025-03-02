Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy
Kyiv • UNN
In the Serbian city of Nis, tens of thousands of people paid tribute to the 15 people who died when the roof collapsed at the train station. Students and other citizens are protesting against the corruption that led to the tragedy.
In Serbia, tens of thousands of people gathered in the city of Nis to honor the memory of those killed in the train station disaster and protest against the corruption that led to the tragedy, Reuters reports UNN.
Details
The protests gripped the country four months after a roof collapsed at a train station in Novi Sad, killing 15 people. Students have been the driving force behind the demonstrations, blockading educational institutions since December, and were later joined by teachers, farmers, and other workers.
Outraged citizens believe that the accident was the result of systemic corruption that has intensified during the years of the current president's rule. The authorities, on the other hand, assure that they will start fighting corruption schemes and deny allegations of their own involvement in them.
At a certain moment, at 11:52 a.m., those gathered on the streets of Nis honored the memory of the victims with a minute of silence. After that, a column of students, supported by hundreds of bikers, marched through the central streets of the city, calling for reforms.
