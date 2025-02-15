In Serbia, students hold a new large-scale protest over the tragedy at the railway station

On Saturday, February 15, thousands of students in Serbia protested in the city of Kragujevac in connection with the deadly tragedy at the railway station in Novi Sad. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the students came to Kragujevac from all over Serbia, by bus and even on foot from the capital Belgrade, located 140 km away.

Participants of the action beat drums, blew whistles and held the country's flag. Local residents greeted them with applause.

The protesters planned to block one of the city's main boulevards for 15 hours and 15 minutes as a symbolic tribute to the victims of the Novyi Sad tragedy.

The students demand that the authorities publish documents related to the collapse of the station's roof; justice for the perpetrators; dropping charges against student protesters; and increasing the budget for higher education.

Serbian Prime Minister Vucevic announces his resignation

The protests resonated in bribery-plagued Serbia, where few citizens believe that state institutions work in the public interest. Many believe that the canopy's collapse was the result of government corruption related to a major infrastructure project with Chinese state-owned companies.

The publication notes that daily protests across Serbia pose a serious challenge to President Aleksandar Vucic.

Recall

Last November , the roof collapsed at the railway station in Novi Sad , killing 8 people and injuring two others. 80 rescuers and heavy equipment were working at the scene.