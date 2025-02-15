In Serbia, students hold a new large-scale protest over the tragedy at the railway station

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 7667 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 51173 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 75121 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106323 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76575 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117772 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101123 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113064 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116708 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153582 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110328 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 89374 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 56753 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86176 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46090 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106324 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117773 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153582 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144214 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176549 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46090 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86176 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134368 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136267 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164508 views
In Serbia, students hold a new large-scale protest over the tragedy at the railway station

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24415 views

Thousands of students gathered in Kragujevac for a 15-hour protest over the deaths of 8 people at the Novy Sad train station. They demanded an investigation into the tragedy and punishment for those responsible for the corruption scandal.

On Saturday, February 15, thousands of students in Serbia protested in the city of Kragujevac in connection with the deadly tragedy at the railway station in Novi Sad. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the students came to Kragujevac from all over Serbia, by bus and even on foot from the capital Belgrade, located 140 km away.

Participants of the action beat drums, blew whistles and held the country's flag. Local residents greeted them with applause.

The protesters planned to block one of the city's main boulevards for 15 hours and 15 minutes as a symbolic tribute to the victims of the Novyi Sad tragedy.

The students demand that the authorities publish documents related to the collapse of the station's roof; justice for the perpetrators; dropping charges against student protesters; and increasing the budget for higher education.

Serbian Prime Minister Vucevic announces his resignation28.01.25, 12:20 • 26847 views

The protests resonated in bribery-plagued Serbia, where few citizens believe that state institutions work in the public interest. Many believe that the canopy's collapse was the result of government corruption related to a major infrastructure project with Chinese state-owned companies.

The publication notes that daily protests across Serbia pose a serious challenge to President Aleksandar Vucic.

Recall

Last November , the roof collapsed at the railway station in Novi Sad , killing 8 people and injuring two others. 80 rescuers and heavy equipment were working at the scene.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
aleksandar-vucicAleksandar Vučić
belgradeBelgrade
serbiaSerbia
chinaChina

