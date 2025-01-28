Serbian Prime Minister Vucevic announces his resignation

Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia Milos Vucevic officially resigns from his post. This information was confirmed by the Serbian edition “Novosti”, reports UNN.

The extraordinary press conference with Vucevic began at 11:00 a.m. at the Serbian Government House.

Details on the reasons for the resignation and further political steps of the Prime Minister are expected later.

Student protests have been going on in Serbia for more than two months, which began after the collapse of a concrete shed at the Novi Sad train station, killing 15 people.

The students, with the support of the opposition, blame the authorities for the tragedy, claiming that corruption and poor repairs were the cause. At first, they demanded a transparent investigation, and later began to put forward political demands, including the creation of a transitional government to organize early elections.

On January 27, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called for a dialogue with the protesters, promised amnesty for detainees and an investigation into the attacks on students. He also announced the publication of documents on the reconstruction of the station, although he had previously accused the protesters of collaborating with “foreign forces.”