Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
After an argument between Zelenskyy and Trump in the Oval Office, the Ukrainian president left the meeting early. Politicians from different countries expressed support for Ukraine and its president.
Politicians have expressed support for President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine after a skirmish with US President Donald Trump, UNN reports.
Details
"The truth is simple. Russia attacked Ukraine. Russia is the aggressor. Ukraine is defending its freedom and ours. We stand with Ukraine," Moldovan President Maia Sandu wrote.
Former EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that "Trump and Vance put on a shameful show." "I am ashamed of this behavior. The United States deserves something better. The free world must support Ukraine. I was and remain with Zelensky," Borrell wrote.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda wrote that "Ukraine will never go it alone.
The head of the German delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, deputy leader of the CDU (Merz's party, the future German Chancellor), Johann David Wadepool, wrote that the scenes from the White House are shocking.
"How can you stab the president of an occupied country in the back like that? Free Europe will not betray Ukraine," Vadepul wrote.
Senior U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders wrote that "Trump criticizes Zelenskyy, the leader of a democratic country who is courageously fighting Russian imperialism, while he aligns himself with Putin, the dictator who started the bloodiest European war in 80 years.
"Sorry, President Trump. We believe in democracy, not authoritarianism," wrote Sanders.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Ukrainians are not alone.
US Democratic Senator Adam Schiff commented on the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, noting that a hero and a coward met in the Oval Office, and after the meeting, the hero will fly back to Ukraine.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has joined the list of European leaders who have expressed support and solidarity for Ukraine. He posted a message on social media stating: "Ukraine, Spain is with you."
Addendum
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense argument in the Oval Office. The altercation between Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vance occurred after the Ukrainian president said that Ukraine should be given security guarantees and actively included in the negotiations.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy was allegedly not ready for peace if America was involved, adding that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace.
Zelenskiy leaves the White House early after a dispute with Trump.
Subsequently, President Zelenskyy made his first statement after the unexpected end of the meeting, thanking America for its support, for this visit. He thanked the President, the Congress and the American people. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, "and we are working for that."