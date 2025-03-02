Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US
Kyiv • UNN
French President Macron made phone calls to Zelenskyy and Trump after their argument in the Oval Office. He called on the leaders to resume constructive dialogue and mutual respect.
Macron spoke on the phone with Trump and Zelensky after the dispute in the Oval Office. This is reported by the BBC, UNN reports.
Details
After the conflict between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump in the White House, which became the subject of widespread discussion, French President Emmanuel Macron initiated a series of phone calls with these leaders.
These conversations were aimed at maintaining stability in international relations and avoiding an escalation of tensions.
According to sources, Macron called on all participants to restore calm, mutual respect and constructive dialogue to move forward. He emphasized the importance of maintaining joint efforts in light of global challenges.
Recall
At the meeting between Zelensky and Trump at the White House, a dispute arose that called into question the continued support of the United States for Ukraine.
