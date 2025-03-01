“I don't know": Zelensky on whether the dispute with Trump and Vance was planned
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian president is not sure whether the argument with Trump and Vance in the Oval Office was pre-planned. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining partnerships with the United States.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he does not believe that the dispute with US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance was planned, UNN reports.
Details
Asked whether Zelenskyy thought that today's skirmish in the Oval Office was planned in advance, the President said he "does not know.
Do you think it is possible? I don't know. No, I don't know about that. I don't think so. I think it was a very difficult situation, because we were very frank, very direct,
He emphasized that when, for example, people say that "Ukraine is almost destroyed, that our soldiers are running away, that they are not heroes, that Ukraine has lost millions of civilians, that its president is a dictator," "the reaction is, where is our friendship between Ukraine and the United States?
That's the feeling, and that's why I don't want to lose our great partners in the United States, and I just said it's not the first time,
Recall
US President Donald Trump and US Vice President J.D. Vance could be preparing for a dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to put him in an even weaker position in the negotiations.