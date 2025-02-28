Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Alakor City LLC should not be allowed to manage the Gulliver shopping mall, as its problems with the tax authorities indicate an inability to effectively manage even its own finances, let alone other people's property. This was stated to UNN by security expert Serhiy Shabovta.
As is well known, Alakor City LLC, which is currently the only bidder for the management of the Gulliver shopping center, has significant financial problems. The State Tax Service of Ukraine requires the company to pay more than UAH 66 million to the budget.
Sergiy Shabovta emphasized that a company with such tax problems cannot be considered as a manager of any property.
"This looks like a portrait of classic fraud. A company with such characteristics would never be considered as a manager of someone else's property in any normal state governed by the rule of law. Because it can only multiply its debts to the tax authorities, and siphon off property somewhere under the guise of its activities. I think that this is a specially selected executor who already has experience in creating such economic crimes, and the state of Ukraine cannot expect anything positive from him," he said.
In his opinion, the selection of such candidates for managers may not be accidental.
"Any crime has intentions. It is done on purpose. I think the structure we are talking about again and again is inherently criminal. It cannot be satisfied with a manager who will abide by the law, who will not carry out someone's criminal orders, and so on. That is why this campaign is being rigged as the main contender," the expert believes.
On October 30, ARMA announced a competition to select a manager for the Gulliver shopping center. Earlier, a number of media outlets reported about the ties of Alakor City LLC with Russians and the entourage of former President Petro Poroshenko.
UNN journalists conducted their own investigation that confirmed these facts. The owner of Alakor City is businessman Dmytro Adamovsky, the son of scandalous businessman Andriy Adamovsky. Although Adamovsky Jr. is now positioning himself as an honest Canadian citizen, according to our information, he still holds Russian citizenship. He probably received a passport of the aggressor country back in 2005.