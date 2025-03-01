Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Kyiv • UNN
In March 2025, five exciting premieres of different genres will be released. They include the sci-fi Mickey 17, the spy thriller Operation Black Case, the fantasy In the Lost Lands, the crime drama The Wise Guys, and the action film The Pro.
Dangerous adventures, spy stories, passions, happiness and love - all this and much more for the fans of cool movies. UNN offers a selection of movie premieres you shouldn't miss in March.
Mickey 17 - In this movie adaptation of Edward Ashton's short story Mickey7, Mickey Barnes, a crew member of a space expedition, goes on a very dangerous adventure. However, he is not afraid, because after death his body is fully restored with memory. But even with such "immortality" there are difficulties...
- Genre: Fiction, Adventure, Drama
- Country: USA, South Korea
- Director: Jun-ho Bong
- Cast: Robert Pattinson, Naomi Aki, Toni Collette
- Premiere in Ukraine from 06.03.2025
Black Bag is a spy thriller movie about the relationship between agents Catherine and George Wodehouse. When intelligence agent Catherine Wodehouse is accused of treason, her husband, an equally legendary agent, faces a difficult choice - either love or his country.
- Genre: Thriller
- Country: United Kingdom
- Director: Steven Soderbergh
- Actors: Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender, Pierce Brosnan
- Premiere in Ukraine from 13.03.2025
In the Lost Lands - Desperate for happiness and love, the queen sends the powerful sorceress Grey Alice to the wild Lost Lands to find magical powers. She meets the mysterious hunter Boyce, with whom they will fight side by side against demons.
- Genre: Fantasy, Action
- Country: USA, Germany
- Director: Paul William Scott Anderson
- Cast: Arlie Hover, Dave Batista, Milla Jovovich, Amara Okereke
- Premiere in Ukraine from 13.03.2025
The Alto Knights - Italians of Italian descent Vito Genovese and Frank Costello compete for the title of the most prestigious family of the mid-twentieth century. Vito tried to kill Frank in 1957, despite the fact that Frank had left his business.
- Genre: Biopic, Drama, Crime
- Country: USA
- Director: Barry Levinson
- Cast: Robert De Niro, Cosmo Jarvis, Catherine Narducci
- Premiere in Ukraine from 03/20/2025
A Working Man - Levon Cade left his "career" and got a job as an ordinary construction worker. He wanted to live a normal life and spend more time with his daughter. When his boss's teenage daughter Jenny goes missing, he decides to take up the cases that made him a legend in the field of covert operations. Cade's search for the girl leads him into dangerous circumstances that jeopardize his new life.
- Genre: Action, Thriller
- Country: USA
- Director: David Ayer
- Cast: Jason Statham, Michael Pena, David Harbour
- Premiere in Ukraine from 03/27/2025