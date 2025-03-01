Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 19676 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 112663 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 172200 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 108332 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344604 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174152 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145305 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196237 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124990 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108200 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Kyiv • UNN

 • 185939 views

In March 2025, five exciting premieres of different genres will be released. They include the sci-fi Mickey 17, the spy thriller Operation Black Case, the fantasy In the Lost Lands, the crime drama The Wise Guys, and the action film The Pro.

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Dangerous adventures, spy stories, passions, happiness and love - all this and much more for the fans of cool movies. UNN offers a selection of movie premieres you shouldn't miss in March.

Mickey 17 - In this movie adaptation of Edward Ashton's short story Mickey7, Mickey Barnes, a crew member of a space expedition, goes on a very dangerous adventure. However, he is not afraid, because after death his body is fully restored with memory. But even with such "immortality" there are difficulties...

  • Genre: Fiction, Adventure, Drama
    • Country: USA, South Korea
      • Director: Jun-ho Bong
        • Cast: Robert Pattinson, Naomi Aki, Toni Collette
          • Premiere in Ukraine from 06.03.2025

            Black Bag is a spy thriller movie about the relationship between agents Catherine and George Wodehouse. When intelligence agent Catherine Wodehouse is accused of treason, her husband, an equally legendary agent, faces a difficult choice - either love or his country.

            • Genre: Thriller
              • Country: United Kingdom
                • Director: Steven Soderbergh
                  • Actors: Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender, Pierce Brosnan
                    • Premiere in Ukraine from 13.03.2025

                      In the Lost Lands - Desperate for happiness and love, the queen sends the powerful sorceress Grey Alice to the wild Lost Lands to find magical powers. She meets the mysterious hunter Boyce, with whom they will fight side by side against demons.

                      • Genre: Fantasy, Action
                        • Country: USA, Germany
                          • Director: Paul William Scott Anderson
                            • Cast: Arlie Hover, Dave Batista, Milla Jovovich, Amara Okereke
                              • Premiere in Ukraine from 13.03.2025

                                The Alto Knights - Italians of Italian descent Vito Genovese and Frank Costello compete for the title of the most prestigious family of the mid-twentieth century. Vito tried to kill Frank in 1957, despite the fact that Frank had left his business.

                                • Genre: Biopic, Drama, Crime
                                  • Country: USA
                                    • Director: Barry Levinson
                                      • Cast: Robert De Niro, Cosmo Jarvis, Catherine Narducci
                                        • Premiere in Ukraine from 03/20/2025

                                          A Working Man - Levon Cade left his "career" and got a job as an ordinary construction worker. He wanted to live a normal life and spend more time with his daughter. When his boss's teenage daughter Jenny goes missing, he decides to take up the cases that made him a legend in the field of covert operations. Cade's search for the girl leads him into dangerous circumstances that jeopardize his new life.

                                          • Genre: Action, Thriller
                                            • Country: USA
                                              • Director: David Ayer
                                                • Cast: Jason Statham, Michael Pena, David Harbour
                                                  • Premiere in Ukraine from 03/27/2025
                                                    Olga Rozgon

                                                    Olga Rozgon

                                                    SocietyUNN Lite
                                                    South Korea
                                                    United Kingdom
                                                    Germany
                                                    United States
