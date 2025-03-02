New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities
Kyiv • UNN
A new IAEA monitoring mission with three experts arrived at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. The rotation of the observers was postponed for almost a month due to difficulties with the safe passage of the team in the context of hostilities.
A new monitoring mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has arrived at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
The rotation of inspectors included three specialists.
The mission was part of the international community's ongoing efforts to monitor the situation at Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The rotation of the observers was delayed for almost a month due to difficulties in organizing the safe passage of the team, which arose due to active hostilities in the vicinity of the plant.
The Zaporizhzhia NPP, which was seized by Russian troops at the beginning of the large-scale invasion in February 2022, is currently not operating, but remains an important strategic facility. Shelling of the plant and its surroundings has not stopped, raising concerns about the possibility of a nuclear accident. The IAEA, which has deployed its mission to the plant since September 2022, has repeatedly called for compliance with safety principles and avoidance of actions that could threaten nuclear safety.
