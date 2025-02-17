IAEA rotation at Zaporizhzhya NPP has not yet taken place due to Russian provocative actions - regulator

The IAEA team, which was supposed to replace the current mission at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, has not yet been able to rotate due to the provocative actions of the aggressor. This was announced by SNRIU Chairman and Chief State Inspector for Nuclear and Radiation Safety of Ukraine Oleh Korikov during a briefing on Monday, an UNN correspondent reports.

According to Korikov, the IAEA experts who arrived at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and were attacked by a Russian drone on December 10, 2024, were supposed to replace their colleagues who had been at the plant for two months. But due to the aggressive actions of the Russian Federation, the rotation had to be postponed again.

"Since December 10, those IAEA colleagues who went there have been there as of now. Rafael Grossi, when he visited Ukraine a few weeks ago, brought with him a team that was supposed to go to the occupied ZNPP and replace the team that has been there for almost two months, but due to such a provocative action of the aggressor, the rotation did not take place, it was postponed and as of now it has not yet taken place," Korikov said.

On December 10, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the occupiers in Zaporizhzhia region had attacked an IAEA vehicle with a drone. In particular, one of the vehicles in the convoy was hit.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi condemned the attack on the Agency's staff working to prevent a nuclear accident during a military conflict.

