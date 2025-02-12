Russia again disrupted the IAEA rotation at Zaporizhzhya NPP - MFA

Russia has disrupted the regular rotation of IAEA experts at Zaporizhzhya NPP using armed stormtroopers with white flags, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said in a commentary on the situation, UNN reports.

Today, on February 12, Russia has once again deliberately disrupted the rotation of IAEA experts at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. (...) This time, the occupiers used armed stormtroopers with white flags deployed in the area where the line between the government-controlled territories and the temporarily occupied zone crosses. It was there that the IAEA representatives were supposed to cross - said the Foreign Ministry spokesman.

According to him, "the Kremlin is following the usual pattern of blackmail, threats and provocations.

"The scenario for disrupting rotations is similar every time. First, the Russian side fails to agree on the point and time of the rotation for a long time, then gives vague signals about its alleged readiness to guarantee safe passage, but an hour before the rotation begins, it opens fire or starts hostilities in the area. After that, Russian attack aircraft show up with white flags and IAEA flags, and Moscow claims that "everything is ready" for the mission. This is not the first time such actions have been repeated, but the security risks are getting higher every time," noted Tychy.

By organizing such provocations, Russia is trying to force the IAEA to violate Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and send international experts to the ZNPP through the temporarily occupied territories. At the same time, Moscow is blackmailing the Agency by completely blocking the mission's work. Russian pressure on the IAEA is unacceptable, and we demand that the international community defend the Agency against Russian blackmail - emphasized the Foreign Ministry spokesman.

During the three years of occupation, Tikhiy emphasized, "Russia has brought ZNPP to degradation, turning the largest nuclear power plant in Europe into a military base." "This is part of a broader strategy of nuclear threats by Russia and its use of energy as a weapon. The presence of the IAEA prevents Russia from implementing this plan, so it is systematically putting pressure on the Agency, trying to undermine its authority and create conditions under which independent oversight will become impossible," the spokesman said.

The Kremlin's attempts to force the IAEA to violate Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity will not succeed. Ukraine will not allow Russia to use the Agency to legitimize the occupation and will not allow the IAEA's independence to be undermined. We call on the international community to firmly support the IAEA so that Russia finally realizes that its blackmail and threats will not work - Tikhiy pointed out.

