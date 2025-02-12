Russia again disrupted the IAEA rotation at Zaporizhzhya NPP - MFA

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM
Russia again disrupted the IAEA rotation at Zaporizhzhya NPP - MFA

Russia again disrupted the IAEA rotation at Zaporizhzhya NPP - MFA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23994 views

Russia disrupted the next rotation of IAEA experts to ZNPP using armed stormtroopers with white flags. Moscow is trying to force the IAEA to violate Ukraine's sovereignty and send experts through the occupied territories.

Russia has disrupted the regular rotation of IAEA experts at Zaporizhzhya NPP using armed stormtroopers with white flags, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said in a commentary on the situation, UNN reports.

Today, on February 12, Russia has once again deliberately disrupted the rotation of IAEA experts at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. (...) This time, the occupiers used armed stormtroopers with white flags deployed in the area where the line between the government-controlled territories and the temporarily occupied zone crosses. It was there that the IAEA representatives were supposed to cross

- said the Foreign Ministry spokesman.

According to him, "the Kremlin is following the usual pattern of blackmail, threats and provocations.

"The scenario for disrupting rotations is similar every time. First, the Russian side fails to agree on the point and time of the rotation for a long time, then gives vague signals about its alleged readiness to guarantee safe passage, but an hour before the rotation begins, it opens fire or starts hostilities in the area. After that, Russian attack aircraft show up with white flags and IAEA flags, and Moscow claims that "everything is ready" for the mission. This is not the first time such actions have been repeated, but the security risks are getting higher every time," noted Tychy.

By organizing such provocations, Russia is trying to force the IAEA to violate Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and send international experts to the ZNPP through the temporarily occupied territories. At the same time, Moscow is blackmailing the Agency by completely blocking the mission's work. Russian pressure on the IAEA is unacceptable, and we demand that the international community defend the Agency against Russian blackmail

- emphasized the Foreign Ministry spokesman.

During the three years of occupation, Tikhiy emphasized, "Russia has brought ZNPP to degradation, turning the largest nuclear power plant in Europe into a military base." "This is part of a broader strategy of nuclear threats by Russia and its use of energy as a weapon. The presence of the IAEA prevents Russia from implementing this plan, so it is systematically putting pressure on the Agency, trying to undermine its authority and create conditions under which independent oversight will become impossible," the spokesman said.

The Kremlin's attempts to force the IAEA to violate Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity will not succeed. Ukraine will not allow Russia to use the Agency to legitimize the occupation and will not allow the IAEA's independence to be undermined. We call on the international community to firmly support the IAEA so that Russia finally realizes that its blackmail and threats will not work

- Tikhiy pointed out.

Zaporizhzhia NPP is under threat of blackout again due to Russian shelling - Ministry of Energy11.02.25, 15:48 • 26415 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising