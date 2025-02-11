Zaporizhzhia NPP is under threat of blackout again due to Russian shelling - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Zaporizhzhia NPP is under threat of blackout again due to Russian shelling - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

Due to Russian shelling, ZNPP was left with only one power line connecting it to the Ukrainian power grid. The situation is threatening, and restoration is possible only after the security situation improves.

The temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP is on the verge of blackout again as a result of enemy shelling - one of the two power lines of the plant is de-energized, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP is once again facing a real threat of blackout due to enemy shelling - one of the two power lines connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to the unified energy system of Ukraine has once again been disconnected. Due to the occupation of the plant by the Russians, the situation at ZNPP remains threatening, and only the return of control over the plant to Ukraine can guarantee the safe operation of Europe's largest nuclear power plant

- said Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Currently, the NPP is connected to the Ukrainian power grid by only one power line, according to the Ministry of Energy.

"Power engineers will be able to start restoring power through this line as soon as the security situation allows," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
herman-halushchenkoHerman Galushchenko
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising