Zaporizhzhia NPP is under threat of blackout again due to Russian shelling - Ministry of Energy

The temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP is on the verge of blackout again as a result of enemy shelling - one of the two power lines of the plant is de-energized, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP is once again facing a real threat of blackout due to enemy shelling - one of the two power lines connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to the unified energy system of Ukraine has once again been disconnected. Due to the occupation of the plant by the Russians, the situation at ZNPP remains threatening, and only the return of control over the plant to Ukraine can guarantee the safe operation of Europe's largest nuclear power plant - said Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Currently, the NPP is connected to the Ukrainian power grid by only one power line, according to the Ministry of Energy.

"Power engineers will be able to start restoring power through this line as soon as the security situation allows," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

