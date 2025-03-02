Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump has signed an executive order granting English official status in the United States. The document cancels mandatory language support for citizens who do not speak English.
Trump signed a decree on the official status of English in the United States. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.
US President Donald Trump has approved a new executive order establishing English as the official language in the country. The document emphasizes that a common language is a key factor in national unity, although hundreds of languages are spoken in the country.
The new executive order repeals a regulation passed by the Bill Clinton administration in 2000. Previously, federal agencies and organizations receiving government funding were required to provide language support for non-English speaking citizens. Now, such decisions will be made at the discretion of the agencies.
Last year, the President of Ukraine also signed a document that would officially establish the status of English as one of the languages of international communication in Ukraine. In addition, the document defines the categories of positions for which candidates must know English.
