Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
Kyiv • UNN
Elon Musk, 53, and Siobhan Zillis, 38, have a third son together, Seldon Lycurgus. This is the billionaire's fourteenth child, as Zillis announced on the social network X.
Billionaire Elon Musk has become a father again. The 53-year-old tech mogul and his wife, Siobhan Zillis, a top manager at Neuralink, have had another child together. This was reported by Page Six, according to UNN.
The birth of Musk's 14th child was announced by his chosen one, Siobhan Zillis, on February 28 on the X network.
We discussed this with Ilona and on the birthday of the beautiful Arcadia, we decided that it would be better to just tell you directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Likurgus
"A real giant, with a strong heart of gold. I love him so much.
Musk, 53, commented on the post with a heart emoji.
The post also revealed the name of his third child, Mask and Zilis, which was previously unknown.
In June 2024, Bloomberg reported that the couple had secretly given birth to their third child earlier in the year.
The next day, Musk exclusively confirmed the birth of his 12th child to Page Six, telling us: "As for the 'secretly born' thing, that's... a lie. All of our friends and family know. The absence of a press release, which would be strange, does not mean 'secret.
Recall
On February 15, influencer Ashley St. Clair announcedthat she had given birth to Elon Musk's thirteenth child.