Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine acknowledged that the dispute in the Oval Office was not useful for both sides.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview on Fox News after a heated exchange in the Oval Office, acknowledged that it "was not good" for both sides, writes UNN.
Details
"This kind of spat is not good for both sides", Zelenskyy, quoted by Sky News, said.
"I'm very open but I can't change our Ukrainian attitude to Russia," he says. "They are killers to us. This is very clear to us.
"America is our friend, Europe is our friend… Russia is our enemy. It doesn't mean we don't want peace."
Context
A tense exchange arose between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy allegedly was not ready for peace, and added that the Ukrainian leader may return when he is ready for peace.
Zelenskyy left the White House early after the heated exchange with Trump.
CNN, citing a source, reported that the rare earth minerals deal between the US and Ukraine was not signed on Friday after the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy.
Later, President Zelenskyy made his first statement after the unexpected end of the meeting, thanking America for its support, for this visit. He thanked the President, Congress and the American people. Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, "and we are working for this."
