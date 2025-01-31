ARMA audit: experts demand responsibility of the Duma and changes in the agency's work

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 25879 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 67124 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102813 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106177 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124177 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102399 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130013 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103556 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113307 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106780 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103335 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 93224 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112732 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107182 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 25894 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124177 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130013 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162902 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152994 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 350 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 7993 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107182 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112732 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138662 views
ARMA audit: experts demand responsibility of the Duma and changes in the agency's work

ARMA audit: experts demand responsibility of the Duma and changes in the agency's work

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 206421 views

The audit confirmed serious problems in ARMA's work. Experts emphasize that its conclusions should become the basis for rebooting the agency and also emphasize the responsibility of the management.

The results of the Accounting Chamber's audit of the ARMA confirmed systemic problems in the agency's work. In particular, the auditors found that 80% of the decisions to transfer assets to ARMA have not been implemented, competitions for asset managers last for years, and the state could have lost millions during the full-scale war due to inefficient asset management. Against the backdrop of these disappointing findings, experts emphasize that the agency's management should be held responsible for the failed processes, and the asset management system itself needs to be radically reformed, UNN writes.

According to the auditors, the main problems of the agency's work are as follows:

  • imperfect mechanisms for selecting managers and appraisers of confiscated assets; 
    • incomplete data on assets in the register; 
      • unregulated relations between ARMA and the prosecutor's office and pre-trial investigation authorities at the stage of transfer and acceptance of assets.

        Experts emphasize the need for changes in ARMA

        Political expert Vitaliy Kulyk emphasizedthat the report of the Accounting Chamber should become the basis not only for reforms, but also for investigating the agency's activities.

        "In my opinion, the report should definitely be the subject of an investigation, a reboot of the ARMA, not only in terms of the name of the head, but also in terms of the system - how decisions are made, how it reports, how the ARMA communicates with stakeholders," the expert said in a comment to UNN.

        Political scientist Serhiy Shabovta pointed outthat ARMA has been operating as a non-transparent asset management mechanism from the very beginning.

        "The key problem is that ARMA was created and described in the regulations in such a way as to be an instrument of corrupt actions, to conceal the real money received for this or that property," the expert emphasized in a comment to UNN.

        The anti-corruption organization Transparency International also believesthat the report of the Accounting Chamber confirms the need to reform the agency.

        "It should be noted that the rather disappointing audit results for ARMA can be a qualitative basis for reforming the Agency in accordance with the requirements of the Ukraine Facility Plan," the organization said.

        The results of the ARMA audit were reviewed by the Verkhovna Rada's Anti-Corruption Committee. According to members of the committee, the discussion with the agency's representatives was frank, and MPs drew ARMA's attention to problematic issues that need to be addressed.

        Therefore, it is obvious that without management responsibility and systemic changes, the situation at ARMA will remain unchanged, and assets will continue to be idle, bringing only losses to the state.

        Lilia Podolyak

        Lilia Podolyak

        PoliticsPublications
        verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
        ukraineUkraine

        Contact us about advertising