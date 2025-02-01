Russia strikes at Poltava: a residential building is hit
Kyiv • UNN
On Saturday, February 1, the enemy attacked Poltava, hitting a residential building. Rescuers and emergency services are working at the scene, and local authorities are urging people to take shelter.
On Saturday, February 01, the enemy attacked Poltava. Local authorities reported a hit. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.
The enemy attacked Poltava. A residential building was hit. Rescuers and emergency services are now working at the scene. Information is being updated
The Poltava RMA called on not to neglect safety, to stay in shelters until the end of the day.
Russian troops carried out more than 10 attacks in Zaporizhzhia on the night of February 1. The attacks damaged private homes, including broken windows and damaged roofs.
