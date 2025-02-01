Russia strikes at Poltava: a residential building is hit

On Saturday, February 01, the enemy attacked Poltava. Local authorities reported a hit. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.

The enemy attacked Poltava. A residential building was hit. Rescuers and emergency services are now working at the scene. Information is being updated - the post says.

The Poltava RMA called on not to neglect safety, to stay in shelters until the end of the day.

Recall

Russian troops carried out more than 10 attacks in Zaporizhzhia on the night of February 1. The attacks damaged private homes, including broken windows and damaged roofs.

Emergency blackouts are applied in Ukraine after Russian strikes