Explosions are heard in Ternopil and a fire is visible
Kyiv • UNN
Local residents in Ternopil report sounds of explosions and a visible fire in the city.
In Ternopil, the sounds of explosions were heard. This was reported on social media, according to UNN.
It was also recorded that a fire is visible in the city.
Reminder
The Air Forces reported the launch of cruise missiles "Kalibr" from the waters of the Black Sea. In addition, several Tu-95 strategic bombers were recorded taking off from the Olenya airfield in the Murmansk region of the Russian Federation. The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine urge to monitor the reports and be ready for shelter.