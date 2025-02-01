Emergency blackouts are applied in Ukraine after Russian strikes
Emergency power outages are introduced in Ukraine on February 1 due to a morning Russian missile attack. Restrictions are applied in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro regions.
Due to a Russian missile attack on the morning of February 1, emergency power outages are being introduced in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Facebook account of the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko and the Telegram channel of Ukrenergo.
The energy company said that emergency shutdowns due to an enemy attack are used in..:
- Kharkiv,
- Sumy,
- Poltava,
- Donetsk,
- Kirovohrad,
- Zaporizhzhia,
- Dnipro regions.
According to Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko, preventive measures were taken to limit the light.
