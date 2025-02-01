Emergency blackouts are applied in Ukraine after Russian strikes

Due to a Russian missile attack on the morning of February 1, emergency power outages are being introduced in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Facebook account of the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko and the Telegram channel of Ukrenergo.

Details

The energy company said that emergency shutdowns due to an enemy attack are used in..:

Kharkiv,

Sumy,

Poltava,

Donetsk,

Kirovohrad,

Zaporizhzhia,

Dnipro regions.

According to Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko, preventive measures were taken to limit the light.

Kharkov under fire: one wounded and one dead