“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

UNN Lite
Emergency blackouts are applied in Ukraine after Russian strikes

Emergency blackouts are applied in Ukraine after Russian strikes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105741 views

Emergency power outages are introduced in Ukraine on February 1 due to a morning Russian missile attack. Restrictions are applied in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro regions.

Due to a Russian missile attack on the morning of February 1, emergency power outages are being introduced in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Facebook account of the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko and the Telegram channel of Ukrenergo. 

Details

The energy company said that emergency shutdowns due to an enemy attack are used in..:

  • Kharkiv,
  • Sumy,
  • Poltava,
  • Donetsk,
  • Kirovohrad,
  • Zaporizhzhia,
  • Dnipro regions.

According to Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko, preventive measures were taken to limit the light.

Image

Kharkov under fire: one wounded and one dead01.02.25, 07:22 • 29707 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
herman-halushchenkoHerman Galushchenko
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising