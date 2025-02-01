Kharkov under fire: one wounded and one dead

On the morning of February 1, the enemy attacked Kharkov again. Local authorities reported hits in several areas. UNN reports this with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Kharkov regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov.

Details

During a large-scale air alert due to the missile threat, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, reported hits in Kharkiv and Kharkiv and Berestyn districts.

Hostile attacks were recorded in Kharkiv and Berestyn districts - Sinegubov wrote.

At 08:01, Sinegubov reported that there were dead.

Unfortunately, a woman of about 60 years old died as a result of an enemy strike - the post says.

According to him, there are three wounded at the moment.

Specialized services went to the place of arrival in Kholodnohirsk district.

Recall

On the morning of February 1, an air alert was announced in Kyiv and a number of regions due to the threat of enemy ballistic missile attacks.

