The most massive UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia: more than 400 subscribers lost power

The Russian army has launched the most massive strike on Zaporizhzhia in recent times - more than 10 strikes. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

On February 01, at 02:17, the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA reported that the enemy had attacked the city more than ten times.

The enemy struck more than 10 times in Zaporizhzhia. This is the most massive attack in recent times - Ivan Fedorov wrote.

According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, as of now, private households have been damaged as a result of the enemy attack - windows were smashed and the roof was damaged.

