The most massive UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia: more than 400 subscribers lost power
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops carried out more than 10 attacks on Zaporizhzhia at night on February 1. As a result of the attack, private homes were damaged, with windows smashed and roofs damaged.
The Russian army has launched the most massive strike on Zaporizhzhia in recent times - more than 10 strikes. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.
Details
On February 01, at 02:17, the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA reported that the enemy had attacked the city more than ten times.
The enemy struck more than 10 times in Zaporizhzhia. This is the most massive attack in recent times
According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, as of now, private households have been damaged as a result of the enemy attack - windows were smashed and the roof was damaged.
