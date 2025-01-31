Zaporizhzhia under attack of the occupants: explosions are heard in frontline settlements
Kyiv • UNN
The head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov reported on enemy attacks on frontline settlements in the region. Residents are urged to follow safety rules.
Russian army strikes at frontline settlements in Zaporizhzhya region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
"It's loud in the frontline settlements of the region - Russians are conducting hostile attacks. Be vigilant. Do not neglect safety rules," said Fedorov.
