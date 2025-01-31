Zaporizhzhia under attack of the occupants: explosions are heard in frontline settlements

Russian army strikes at frontline settlements in Zaporizhzhya region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

"It's loud in the frontline settlements of the region - Russians are conducting hostile attacks. Be vigilant. Do not neglect safety rules," said Fedorov.

