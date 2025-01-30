Occupants struck more than 400 times in Zaporizhzhia region: what is known about the consequences

The occupation forces continue to attack the settlements of Zaporizhzhia region. In total, 401 enemy attacks were recorded in nine settlements of the region over the past day. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

Novopavlivka was hit the hardest, with 16 air strikes. Large-scale drone attacks of various types were launched against Zaporizhzhia, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka, with a total of 190 enemy drones spotted. In addition, a multiple rocket launcher system fired at Novodarivka, and artillery shelling covered the territory of seven settlements, including Kamianske, Huliaipole and Shcherbaki. In total, the enemy fired 194 artillery shells.

The attacks resulted in 16 reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure. Fortunately, there were no reports of civilian casualties.

