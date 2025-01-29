Zaporizhzhia region suffered 450 enemy attacks per day

Over the last day, the enemy intensified attacks on the settlements of Zaporizhzhya region, having inflicted 450 attacks. Unfortunately, there are victims. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

The most intense aerial attacks were recorded in Mala Tokmachka, where 16 air strikes were launched. Also, drone attacks covered seven settlements, including Kamianske, Huliaypole and Novodarivka - a total of 216 enemy drones of various types.

In addition, the occupants used multiple launch rocket systems (6 attacks), shelling Kamianske, Prymorske and Novodanylivka, and artillery strikes (212) hit at least seven settlements.

The destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities was recorded - 21 relevant reports were received from local residents. In addition, a person was injured in one of the strikes in Vasylivskyi district.

