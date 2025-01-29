Zaporizhzhia region suffered 450 enemy attacks per day

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 81517 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 98319 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107660 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110593 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131003 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103673 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134991 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103760 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113427 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116987 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 54695 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119043 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 60691 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113674 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 31632 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 81552 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131009 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134994 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166819 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156585 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 25057 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 28379 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113665 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119035 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140128 views
Zaporizhzhia region suffered 450 enemy attacks per day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24505 views

The occupiers launched massive attacks in Zaporizhzhia region, using aircraft, drones and artillery. The attacks damaged infrastructure, with one casualty in Vasylivka district.

Over the last day, the enemy intensified attacks on the settlements of Zaporizhzhya region, having inflicted 450 attacks. Unfortunately, there are victims. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

The most intense aerial attacks were recorded in Mala Tokmachka, where 16 air strikes were launched. Also, drone attacks covered seven settlements, including Kamianske, Huliaypole and Novodarivka - a total of 216 enemy drones of various types. 

In addition, the occupants used multiple launch rocket systems (6 attacks), shelling Kamianske, Prymorske and Novodanylivka, and artillery strikes (212) hit at least seven settlements. 

The destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities was recorded - 21 relevant reports were received from local residents. In addition, a person was injured in one of the strikes in Vasylivskyi district.

Occupants attack Zaporizhzhia region: four people wounded27.01.25, 15:03 • 31881 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

