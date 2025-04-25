Ukraine is open to constructive dialogue with China to address pressing issues - MFA

$41.690.02
47.420.13
ukenru
Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 10715 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

10:48 AM • 17682 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

09:10 AM • 24168 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
07:40 AM • 31410 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 64834 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 54931 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 89210 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 85731 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 97622 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 181079 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+24°
3m/s
32%
744 mm
Popular news

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff

April 25, 04:58 AM • 42900 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

07:29 AM • 37132 views

Trump's special envoy arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin - Russian media

07:41 AM • 15501 views

EU countries are in no hurry with the European Commission's proposal to increase defense spending - Euractiv

08:04 AM • 20096 views

In the Moscow region, the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was blown up

09:29 AM • 7958 views
Publications

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 64834 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 122766 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 288552 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 178360 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 223396 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Steve Witkoff

Keir Starmer

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Kyiv

Pavlohrad

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

07:29 AM • 37183 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 37137 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 44576 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 76093 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 105326 views
Actual

Euro

Shahed-136

United States dollar

Facebook

Kalibr (missile family)

Ukraine is open to constructive dialogue with China to address pressing issues - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2988 views

Ukraine is open to dialogue with China to solve problems related to Russia's support. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs believes that organizing contacts will help to understand the positions of the parties.

Ukraine is open to constructive dialogue with China to address pressing issues - MFA

Ukraine is open to further dialogue with China in order to resolve current issues related to Russia's support in the aggression against Ukraine. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georhiy Tykhyi, during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

"We communicate quite frankly about prisoners of war from China, and about other cases with the Chinese side," the spokesperson noted.

"As for China, we believe that between countries that have an established dialogue, such as Ukraine and China, all problematic issues should be resolved only through dialogue and open communication between the parties. We were and remain open to this dialogue with the Chinese side. Our proposals for contacts between the ministers of foreign affairs and the leaders of our states have been under consideration by the Chinese side for quite some time," Tykhyi added.

Also, according to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs believes that the organization of these contacts as soon as possible will help to more clearly understand the positions of the parties and resolve topical issues on the agenda of bilateral relations.

"And delaying or avoiding such contacts may lead to a crisis of confidence. And this is extremely undesirable. We do not want this and it would not correspond to the spirit of constructive interaction that traditionally characterizes Ukrainian-Chinese relations," the spokesperson explained.

Supplement

On April 23, Ukrainian special services handed over to China evidence of the participation of PRC citizens in the war against Ukraine, and the involvement of Chinese companies in the production of military products on the territory of Russia.

In turn, China called unfounded accusations from Ukraine of helping Russia. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
China
Ukraine
Brent
$65.74
Bitcoin
$94,523.20
S&P 500
$5,478.30
Tesla
$256.60
Газ TTF
$33.23
Золото
$3,303.66
Ethereum
$1,787.63