Ukraine is open to constructive dialogue with China to address pressing issues - MFA

Ukraine is open to further dialogue with China in order to resolve current issues related to Russia's support in the aggression against Ukraine. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georhiy Tykhyi, during a briefing, reports UNN.

"We communicate quite frankly about prisoners of war from China, and about other cases with the Chinese side," the spokesperson noted.

"As for China, we believe that between countries that have an established dialogue, such as Ukraine and China, all problematic issues should be resolved only through dialogue and open communication between the parties. We were and remain open to this dialogue with the Chinese side. Our proposals for contacts between the ministers of foreign affairs and the leaders of our states have been under consideration by the Chinese side for quite some time," Tykhyi added.

Also, according to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs believes that the organization of these contacts as soon as possible will help to more clearly understand the positions of the parties and resolve topical issues on the agenda of bilateral relations.

"And delaying or avoiding such contacts may lead to a crisis of confidence. And this is extremely undesirable. We do not want this and it would not correspond to the spirit of constructive interaction that traditionally characterizes Ukrainian-Chinese relations," the spokesperson explained.

On April 23, Ukrainian special services handed over to China evidence of the participation of PRC citizens in the war against Ukraine, and the involvement of Chinese companies in the production of military products on the territory of Russia.

In turn, China called unfounded accusations from Ukraine of helping Russia.