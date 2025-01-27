ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 67213 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 89446 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106272 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109318 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129153 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103346 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133641 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103714 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113397 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116970 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Occupants attack Zaporizhzhia region: four people wounded

Occupants attack Zaporizhzhia region: four people wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31881 views

The occupiers attacked Stepnohirsk with guided aerial bombs, injuring four local residents.

Today, on January 27, the occupants attacked Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia region. Four people were wounded as a result of the shelling. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

He said that the Russian army struck Stepnohirsk with guided aerial bombs.

Four people wounded - enemy continues terrorizing frontline territories

- the statement said.

Two women and two men were wounded. They are being provided with the necessary assistance.

Add

Fedorov wrote in his Telegram channel that during the day on January 26, the occupiers carried out 263 attacks on 11 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region.

114 strikes were carried out by unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications, attacking Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaki, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Luhivske, Malynivka, Novodarivka and Olgivske. Four MLRS attacks hit Mala Tokmachka, Novodarivka and Novodanylivka, and 145 artillery strikes hit the same localities.

There were 18 reports of damage to private houses and apartments. No civilians were injured.

Recall

In Zaporizhzhia , a woman who suffered from a Russian attack on the city on January 8 died in a hospital , bringing the number of victims of the Russian attack to 15.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWar
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

