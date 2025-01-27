Occupants attack Zaporizhzhia region: four people wounded

Today, on January 27, the occupants attacked Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia region. Four people were wounded as a result of the shelling. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.



Details

He said that the Russian army struck Stepnohirsk with guided aerial bombs.

Four people wounded - enemy continues terrorizing frontline territories - the statement said.

Two women and two men were wounded. They are being provided with the necessary assistance.

Add

Fedorov wrote in his Telegram channel that during the day on January 26, the occupiers carried out 263 attacks on 11 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region.



114 strikes were carried out by unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications, attacking Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaki, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Luhivske, Malynivka, Novodarivka and Olgivske. Four MLRS attacks hit Mala Tokmachka, Novodarivka and Novodanylivka, and 145 artillery strikes hit the same localities.

There were 18 reports of damage to private houses and apartments. No civilians were injured.

Recall

In Zaporizhzhia , a woman who suffered from a Russian attack on the city on January 8 died in a hospital , bringing the number of victims of the Russian attack to 15.

