Ukraine will receive 20 Cerberus air defense systems from Belgium

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken revealed details of the military aid package to Ukraine worth 1 billion euros in 2025. In particular, he announced the transfer of 20 Cerberus air defense systems to Ukraine. This is reported by the Belgian publication TIJD, reports UNN.

According to Theo Francken, this aid is mostly of Belgian origin.

It is important that a significant part of this aid - totaling 645 million euros - is implemented through Belgian companies. This production of our own industry means that a significant part of the funds returns to our economy and supports employment in our defense sector - said the head of the Belgian defense department.

It is noted that the aid package will include:

About 100 armored ambulances and Unimog transport vehicles;

5 unmanned marine vessels;

drones, helmets, medical equipment;

portable drone detection systems, night vision goggles;

protective clothing against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats;

more than 16,000 weapons and cannons;

20 modernized Cerberus-type anti-aircraft missile systems;

1 Leopard battle tank with a modernized gun turret for testing.

The Minister announced that in the long term, Belgium will invest in training Ukrainian technicians for maintenance as part of the F-16 coalition in cooperation with the Belgian defense industry.

In addition, Belgium also supports the launch of production facilities for the production of 70-mm rockets in Ukraine in cooperation with local companies. Software is also provided.

"Our army also helps to train and train Ukrainian soldiers, both in Belgium itself and in the European and NATO context. Belgium will train Ukrainian F-16 pilots, prepare crews for future mine hunters and conduct explosive ordnance disposal training," the statement said.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever said that his country will transfer 2 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine this year, which will be used as spare parts, as well as two more aircraft next year.

