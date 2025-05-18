A woman died in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack, a child is among the injured

In the Kyiv region, a woman died as a result of a Russian attack on Sunday, May 18. Three more people were injured, including a 4-year-old child. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (KOVA) Mykola Kalashnyk, reports UNN.

Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy attack in the Obukhiv district, a 28-year-old woman died from her injuries - the official said in a post.

According to the official, three more people were injured, including a child.

A 59-year-old man, a 61-year-old woman and a 4-year-old child were injured. They were taken to hospital. All necessary medical assistance is being provided. The condition of the victims is of moderate severity - Mykola Kalashnyk wrote.

He specified that a private house was destroyed. In addition, windows were damaged in a multi-storey residential building nearby.

There are also consequences in the Fastiv district. There was a fire on the territory of a feed mill.

"More detailed information will be available later," the head of the KOVA added.

On the night of May 18, enemy UAVs were recorded in the Kyiv region. Air defense forces worked to destroy the targets, but the drones changed their trajectory.