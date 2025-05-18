Russian UAVs spotted in Kyiv and the region: air defense forces are working

On the night of May 18, Russian UAVs were recorded in the airspace of the Kyiv region. Air defense forces are working to destroy them. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA).

Details

On Sunday, May 18 at 02:41, KMVA reported that air defense forces are working on enemy strike UAVs in the Kyiv region.

A number of aerial targets are recorded in the Kyiv region, air defense is ongoing, which can be heard on the outskirts of the capital - the message says.

KMVA warned that enemy drones are changing direction and urged to stay in shelters.

At 02:47, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defense forces are working to eliminate the threat already in the sky over Kyiv.

A woman died and 8 people were injured in Donetsk region due to Russian attacks