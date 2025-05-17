A woman died and 8 people were injured in Donetsk region due to Russian attacks

One person was killed and eight others were injured in enemy shelling in Donetsk region on Saturday, May 17. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration (OVA) Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

According to Vadym Filashkin, on May 17, in the morning, the Russians attacked Yablunivka of the Illinivska community with an FPV drone.

In the morning, the Russians attacked Yablunivka of the Illinivska community with an FPV drone: they killed a 27-year-old woman, damaged a shop - the official said in a statement.

"Also, the enemy attacked a civilian car in the Andriivska community with a drone: 5 people were injured there, including 1 minor. Another 2 people were injured in Pokrovsk today and 1 in Myrnohrad," the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration added.

He stressed that the entire Donetsk region is currently under constant shelling. And he called on the local population to evacuate in a timely manner.

Recall

On May 16, the Russians shelled Donetsk region, wounding six people. In Pokrovsk, five residents were injured in the shelling, and another was wounded by a drone in Andriivka.

On May 16, a DTEK repair crew came under fire near the front line in Donetsk region. As a result of the FPV drone explosion, the working car was damaged, and the power engineers were not injured.

285 children are being promptly evacuated from Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka village in Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region. The reason is a significant increase in enemy shelling.

