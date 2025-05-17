36 out of 62 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of May 17, Russia attacked Ukraine with 62 drones. Air defense forces shot down 36 enemy UAVs in the eastern, northern, southern, western and central regions.
Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 62 drones, 36 drones were shot down, 6 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 17, the enemy attacked with 62 Shahed-type ударными UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of various types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo - Russia, Gvardiyske - TOT Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 12:00, the downing of 36 Shahed-type ударными UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, south, west and center of the country has been confirmed
6 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles, as indicated, are lost locationally (without negative consequences).
"As a result of the enemy attack, Sumy region, Odesa region, Kharkiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region and Donetsk region were affected," the statement said.
