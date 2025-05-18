$41.470.00
Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

Kyiv • UNN

 848 views

On May 17, the final of the international song contest Eurovision-2025 was held in the Swiss city of Basel. According to the voting results, the crystal microphone was received by the representative of Austria, singer JJ with the song Wasted Love. Ukraine took 9th place.

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

At Eurovision 2025 in Basel, Austria's JJ won with the song Wasted Love. This is the country's third victory at Eurovision. This is reported by  UNN with reference to Eurovision Song Contest 2025.  

Details

In total, Austria scored 436 points, receiving the most points from national juries (258) and also receiving 178 points from viewers.

In second place is Israel (357), in third place is Estonia (356). But the bookmakers' favorites, Sweden, are in fourth place with 321 points.

Also, the most points from national juries were received by: Switzerland – 214 (but zero points from viewers) and France – 180. Iceland did not receive a single point from the jury, but 33 points from viewers.

The last places at Eurovision 2025: Iceland – 33; San Marino – 27.

Ukraine, namely the Ziferblat group with the song Bird of Pray, scored 60 points in the national jury vote and took 14th place, and 158 points in the audience vote. Thus, in total, they received 218 points and took 9th place.

26 countries competed in the Eurovision 2025 Grand Final. Twenty participants qualified through two semi-finals, and on 17 May they were joined by six more countries that had qualified for the final without pre-qualification: Switzerland as the host country and the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy and France as the "Big Five".

Let us remind you

In the final of Eurovision-2025, the Ziferblat band from the stage thanked Europe for its support and proclaimed the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!". 

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

