Trump on the possible deportation of Ukrainians: a decision will be made soon
Kyiv • UNN
Trump stated that the administration is currently analyzing the issue regarding the status of Ukrainians who are in the United States. A final decision on possible deportation will be made shortly, despite differing opinions in Washington.
Details
US President Donald Trump stated during a briefing on March 6 that the administration is currently analyzing the status of Ukrainians residing in the United States. He noted that he will make a final decision soon.
According to him, there are differing opinions in Washington regarding the possibility of deportation: some support such a move, while others are categorically against it. At the same time, Trump emphasized that his administration does not intend to harm those who find themselves in difficult situations.
Reminder
Earlier, information emerged that the Trump administration plans to revoke the temporary legal status for 240,000 Ukrainians in the US in April. This is part of a larger plan to strip 1.8 million migrants of their status, who were accepted during Biden's time.
