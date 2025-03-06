Trump may revoke the legal status of about 240,000 Ukrainian refugees in the US - Reuters
The Trump administration plans to revoke the temporary legal status for 240,000 Ukrainians in the US in April. This is part of a larger plan to revoke the status of 1.8 million migrants admitted during Biden's time.
The administration of US President Donald Trump plans to revoke the temporary legal status of about 240,000 Ukrainians who fled the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which could potentially lead to expedited deportation, citing a senior Trump official and three sources familiar with the matter, reports Reuters, writes UNN.
"This move, which is expected as early as April, will be a stunning change from the reception Ukrainians received during President Joe Biden's administration," the publication writes.
The planned cancellation of protection for Ukrainians reportedly occurred before Trump had a public spat with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky last week.
Sources reported that this is part of broader efforts by the Trump administration to strip legal status from over 1.8 million migrants who were allowed to enter the US under temporary humanitarian programs known as "parole," initiated during the Biden administration.
US Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Trisha McLaughlin stated that the department currently has no reports. The White House and the Ukrainian embassy did not respond to requests for comments.
