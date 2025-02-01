Winter is coming back: weather forecasters have given a forecast for the first day of February

On Saturday, February 1, the weather in Ukraine will change significantly. Across the country, the temperature will drop to +3°...+6°, with only the south and some parts of the central part being warmer. Along with the cold snap, it will also rain. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to weather forecasters, the coldest cold snap will be felt in western Ukraine, where the temperature will drop to +2°...+5° after the last spring-like warm days. Only in Transcarpathia it will still be up to +7°.

Today it will be cloudy in the north of Ukraine, but with clearing. Thermometers will show +5°...+6°. It will rain in the Sumy region.

Precipitation is also expected in eastern Ukraine on Saturday. Temperatures will drop to +5°...+6°, it will be cloudy, with some clearings.

Residents of the central part of Ukraine will also experience a drop in temperature, where the thermometer will show +6°...+8°. Cloudy weather is expected here, with clearings and occasional rains.

The weather will remain warm today in the south of Ukraine with temperatures of +7°...+10°, and up to +12° in Crimea. It will also rain here.

Snow is forecast in the Carpathians, and the temperature will remain within 0...-4 °C throughout the day.

Weather in Kyiv region

Cloudy weather is expected in Kyiv. There will be no precipitation.

Northwest wind, 5-10 m/s.

Air temperature:

in the region during the day +2...+7 °С;

In Kyiv, the daytime temperature is +4...+6 °C.

