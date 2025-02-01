ukenru
International Dessert Day, Hijab Day: what else is celebrated on February 1

International Dessert Day, Hijab Day: what else is celebrated on February 1

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36836 views

On February 1, the world celebrates International Dessert Day, founded by American confectioner Angie Dudley. This day also marks World Hijab Day and the beginning of Interfaith Relations Week.

Today, on February 1, the whole world celebrates International Dessert Day, an unofficial holiday aimed at celebrating the variety of desserts and sweets around the world, UNN writes.

February 1 is International Dessert Day. This holiday was founded by American pastry chef and blogger Angie Dudley back in 2008. It was then that she first presented her dessert called cake pop, which is a popular delicacy today.

A cake pop is a dessert that resembles the well-known chupa-chups candy. However, this is not a candy bar, but a sponge cake on a stick.

Angie experimented with this dessert in every possible way, which resulted in many variations of cake pops, and later she wrote a whole book with recipes for the author's delicacy.

So on International Dessert Day, confectioners have a tradition of presenting their new desserts. On this day, various coffee shops, pastry shops, and restaurants hold themed master classes and competitions in making sweet treats.

Cookie Day: 3 delicious recipes for homemade treats04.12.24, 14:11 • 104086 views

Every year on February 1, the World Hijab Day is celebrated - a day to remind us of the importance of tolerant attitudes towards women who have decided to wear the hijab.

This day is an international initiative launched in 2013 by Nazma Khan, a Bangladeshi-American who wanted to promote tolerance, understanding, and combat discrimination against women who wear the hijab.

In particular, Khan was prompted to introduce such a day by the desire to refute all the negative stereotypes that exist around the hijab.

The hijab is a traditional Muslim head covering worn by many Muslim women as an expression of religious faith, modesty, and identity.

On World Hijab Day, educational events, discussions, flash mobs, and support actions are held in different countries.

Iranian President Vetoes New Hijab Law: What's Behind the Decision16.12.24, 17:01 • 17684 views

In addition, the first week of the last winter month, February 1-7, marks World Interfaith Harmony Week. This week is dedicated to strengthening mutual understanding and cooperation between different religious communities, as well as to promoting interfaith dialogue as a tool for peace and tolerance.

The holiday was introduced in 2010 on the initiative of King Abdullah II bin Hussein al-Hashimi and Prince Ghazi bin Mohammed of Jordan. The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution to that effect.

During the debate at the UN, representatives of member states agreed on the need to promote peaceful coexistence of different religions and cultures. The adopted resolution designated the first week of February as a period when the international community should pay special attention to interfaith dialogue.

The main idea of the initiative is to support tolerance, mutual respect, and the development of harmonious relations between religions and denominations. The resolution emphasizes that all religious communities should adhere to the principles of mutual respect and promote harmony in society.

Throughout the week, conferences, seminars, roundtables, interfaith meetings, prayer events, charitable initiatives, and cultural events are held in different countries.

Orthodox calendar for 2025: dates of the great feasts31.12.24, 19:30 • 254631 view

According to the new calendar, on February 1, the Orthodox Church honors the memory of the holy martyr Tryphon of Apamea, who was known to heal people through the power of prayer.

St. Tryphon was born in 232 in Asia Minor to a humble peasant family. From a young age, he lived by the Christian faith and had the gift of miracles, helping the sick and needy.

During the reign of Emperor Decius, when the brutal persecution of Christians began, Tryphon was captured and subjected to severe torture, demanding that he renounce his faith. However, despite all the suffering, he did not betray the Lord and remained faithful to his Christian beliefs.

The holy martyr Tryphon was executed on February 2, 250, suffering martyrdom, but remaining an example of fortitude and unwavering faith.On this day, Vasily, Nikolai, Peter, Semyon, Timothy celebrate their namesakes.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Society
united-nationsUnited Nations
jordanJordan
banhladeshBangladesh
united-statesUnited States
iranIran

