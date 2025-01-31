Nirvana members unexpectedly reunited at FireAid concert

The members of Nirvana took the stage during the FireAid charity concert near the end of the show to perform "Breed" with St. Vincent, "School" with Kim Gordon, "Territorial Pissings" with Joan Jett and "All Apologies" with Violet Grohl, Dave Grohl's 18-year-old daughter, although they were not an official part of the concert, UNN writes with reference to Rolling Stone.

Details

Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear disbanded Nirvana after Kurt Cobain's death in 1994, but got back together in 2012 to record "Cut Me Some Slack" with Paul McCartney. Two years later, when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, they performed with St. Vincent, Kim Gordon, Joan Jett, and Lorde. Later that night, they played an extended set at the tiny Brooklyn club St. Vitus. The last time they performed together was in 2018 at Cal Jam in San Bernardino, California.

Almost every time they performed after Cobain's death, they invited a singer to perform his words. The idea came to them at the very beginning of rehearsals for the Hall of Fame in 2014. "We thought: 'Wait, it should be all women,'" Grohl told Rolling Stone magazine that year. - "Don't even ask anyone else. If we can fill the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction with these incredible women singing Nirvana songs, we'll have made our own revolution. It also added a whole other dimension to the show. It added meaning and depth, so it didn't turn into a eulogy. It was more about the future.

The first rehearsals were incredibly emotional. "The first time we played together, it was like seeing ghosts," Grohl said. "The second time, it was a little more restrained. And the last time we played, it was like the damn Demi Moore/Patrick Swayze scene on the potter's wheel from Ghost. We usually got the song from the third take. It was starting to sound like Nirvana. Our road crew and a few friends were in the room when we first played "Scentless Apprentice". Everyone's jaws were on the floor," Grohl added.

At the time, they reportedly had no idea if they would ever play together again. "That's a good question," Novoselic told Rolling Stone. "I mean, there's Foo Fighters, and Dave has some other projects going on. And I have some commitments. But now, never say never. We've done it. I definitely won't say no. Maybe we can even make new music someday," he said.

