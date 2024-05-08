On Tuesday, May 7, the legendary sound engineer and music producer Steve Albini died at the age of 61. He produced albums by Nirvana, Pixies, and PJ Harvey. This was reported by Rolling Stone magazine , UNN .

Details

In a conversation with , employees of Albini's Electrical Audio Recording confirmed that the sound engineer died in the recording studio. He had previously died of a heart attack.

Journalists call Albini a legend of guitar music of the 1980s and 1990s.

In the early 80s he founded the American post-punk band Big Black, but became famous in Albany in the nineties as a music producer and sound engineer. He created the sound for such innovative alternative rock bands as the Pixies, Breeders, Jesus Lizard, Veruca Salt, worked with Iggy Pop's Stooges, Manic Street Preachers, Cheap Trick, PJ Harvey and many others.

Also in 993, Kurt Cobain asked Albini to produce Nirvana's third and final album, In Utero. Nirvana's frontman called his favorite albums Surfer Rosa by the Pixies in 1988 and Pod by the Breeders, a band created by bassist Kim Deal, who left the Pixies. Both albums were produced by Albini.

As Albini himself said, he took part in the creation of about a thousand music recordings.

Addendum

It is known that while maintaining an incredible democracy in modern times, Albini often provided his studio to young musicians absolutely free of charge, being content to pay for his working hours, and, as in his early youth, refused to take any interest from sales.

Albini's Electrical Audio Recording has often been called one of the world's most affordable, world-class recording studios by colleagues.