5 important changes in Ukraine from February 1: new limits and tariffs

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 23867 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 66266 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102679 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106053 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123964 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102368 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129863 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103551 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113307 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116913 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106666 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103192 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 92269 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112510 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106954 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 23867 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123964 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129863 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162770 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152867 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 6906 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106954 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112510 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138588 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140363 views
5 important changes in Ukraine from February 1: new limits and tariffs

5 important changes in Ukraine from February 1: new limits and tariffs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 168003 views

Starting February 1, 2025, Ukraine will introduce new bank limits on transfers and change electricity tariffs. There will also be changes in payments to the military and a rise in international railroad ticket prices.

Starting February 1, 2025, a number of important changes will come into force in Ukraine that will affect financial transactions, social benefits, electricity tariffs, and the cost of international travel. 

Bank limits 

Starting February 1, Ukrainian banks will impose restrictions on money transfers between individuals - the limit will be UAH 150 thousand per month for payments using IBAN details.

These changes will apply only to customers who do not have documented income. Banks will classify such persons according to their risk level: "high", ‘medium’, and ‘low’.

For high-risk customers, the limit will be set at UAH 50 thousand per month.

For medium and low-risk customers, the restrictions will apply in two stages:

- from February 1, 2025 - UAH 150 thousand;

- from June 1, 2025 - UAH 100 thousand.

The NBU explains that such measures are aimed at combating the shadow economy and illegal schemes, including the use of "drops" - people who transfer their bank cards for dubious financial transactions.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine received a new Ukrainian drone “Gromylo” with unique characteristics31.01.25, 16:20 • 32489 views

To avoid restrictions, customers will be able to provide documents confirming their income. This will allow banks to revise or remove the limits, taking into account the client's financial capabilities and control over the movement of funds in the accounts.

Amendments to the Law on Social and Legal Protection of Servicemen 

On February 1, amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Social and Legal Protection of Military Personnel and Members of Their Families" will come into force. The amendments change the procedure for payments to the families of servicemen and women who are in captivity or missing in action.

From now on, 50% of the allowance will be distributed among the immediate family members: spouse, parents, minor children or children with disabilities. If there are no such relatives, then 20% of the total amount can be received by other family members - adult children, brothers or sisters.

New services for veterans and families of the fallen will be available in Diia: what will change24.01.25, 13:37 • 40037 views

The unused funds will remain in the military unit and will be paid to the soldier after his return from captivity or in case of identification of his whereabouts.

In addition, servicemen can draw up a personal order in advance, determining to whom and in what proportions their payments should be received in case of capture or disappearance.

Payments in case of death of a serviceman

If a serviceman dies and does not leave a personal order, his financial support will become part of the inheritance after the official recognition of his death.

The law does not apply to persons who voluntarily surrendered, left a military unit without permission, or committed desertion.

The Government noted that these changes are aimed at ensuring a fair distribution of cash payments among the military's relatives and their use in accordance with the wishes of the defender himself.

New electricity tariffs 

Starting February 1, Ukraine will change the rules for applying the preferential tariff for electricity for heating. From now on, the reduced price will be valid only within a certain consumption volume - up to 2000 kW per month.

Until April 30, 2025, Ukrainians using electricity for heating will pay UAH 2.64 per 1 kW if their consumption does not exceed 2000 kW per month. If more is used, each additional kilowatt will cost UAH 4.32.

Utility tariffs will rise in Ukraine: when to expect it31.01.25, 11:33 • 51329 views

Previously, a different principle applied: if a consumer exceeded the limit, the higher tariff was applied to the entire consumption volume. For example, if you used 2300 kW per month, you had to pay UAH 4.32 for all 2300 kW. Now, the first 2000 kW will be charged at a reduced rate (2.64 UAH/kW), and only for the excess (300 kW in this case) - at a higher rate (4.32 UAH/kW).

Gas prices will also remain unchanged until April 30, 2025. Ukrainians served by Naftogaz (which is 98% of consumers) will continue to pay UAH 7.96 per cubic meter of gas.

Prices for international trains

"Ukrzaliznytsia is reducing discounts on international trains, making tickets to Poland and Hungary more expensive. At the same time, the price of tickets for trains to Austria and Moldova will remain unchanged.

“Ukrzaliznytsia launches new night trains from Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia to Lviv and Kyiv23.01.25, 03:06 • 113473 views

Prices are being revised due to rising energy and material costs.

How much will tickets rise in price?

- The price of the Kyiv - Warsaw train will increase by 37%.

- On the route Kyiv - Budapest:

- SV cars will rise in price by 17%,

- coupes - by 21%.

- Intercity+ and SV 1st class cars will rise in price by 20-27%.

- Compartment seats will become more expensive by 9-27%.

How to buy cheaper?

Tickets at the old prices can still be purchased until January 31, 2025 on the official website of Ukrzaliznytsia or through the mobile application.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyEconomy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
naftogazNaftogaz
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
austriaAustria
warsawWarsaw
hungaryHungary
budapeshtBudapest
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
polandPoland

