5 important changes in Ukraine from February 1: new limits and tariffs

Starting February 1, 2025, a number of important changes will come into force in Ukraine that will affect financial transactions, social benefits, electricity tariffs, and the cost of international travel.

Bank limits

Starting February 1, Ukrainian banks will impose restrictions on money transfers between individuals - the limit will be UAH 150 thousand per month for payments using IBAN details.

These changes will apply only to customers who do not have documented income. Banks will classify such persons according to their risk level: "high", ‘medium’, and ‘low’.

For high-risk customers, the limit will be set at UAH 50 thousand per month.

For medium and low-risk customers, the restrictions will apply in two stages:

- from February 1, 2025 - UAH 150 thousand;

- from June 1, 2025 - UAH 100 thousand.

The NBU explains that such measures are aimed at combating the shadow economy and illegal schemes, including the use of "drops" - people who transfer their bank cards for dubious financial transactions.

To avoid restrictions, customers will be able to provide documents confirming their income. This will allow banks to revise or remove the limits, taking into account the client's financial capabilities and control over the movement of funds in the accounts.

Amendments to the Law on Social and Legal Protection of Servicemen

On February 1, amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Social and Legal Protection of Military Personnel and Members of Their Families" will come into force. The amendments change the procedure for payments to the families of servicemen and women who are in captivity or missing in action.

From now on, 50% of the allowance will be distributed among the immediate family members: spouse, parents, minor children or children with disabilities. If there are no such relatives, then 20% of the total amount can be received by other family members - adult children, brothers or sisters.

The unused funds will remain in the military unit and will be paid to the soldier after his return from captivity or in case of identification of his whereabouts.

In addition, servicemen can draw up a personal order in advance, determining to whom and in what proportions their payments should be received in case of capture or disappearance.

Payments in case of death of a serviceman

If a serviceman dies and does not leave a personal order, his financial support will become part of the inheritance after the official recognition of his death.

The law does not apply to persons who voluntarily surrendered, left a military unit without permission, or committed desertion.

The Government noted that these changes are aimed at ensuring a fair distribution of cash payments among the military's relatives and their use in accordance with the wishes of the defender himself.

New electricity tariffs

Starting February 1, Ukraine will change the rules for applying the preferential tariff for electricity for heating. From now on, the reduced price will be valid only within a certain consumption volume - up to 2000 kW per month.

Until April 30, 2025, Ukrainians using electricity for heating will pay UAH 2.64 per 1 kW if their consumption does not exceed 2000 kW per month. If more is used, each additional kilowatt will cost UAH 4.32.

Previously, a different principle applied: if a consumer exceeded the limit, the higher tariff was applied to the entire consumption volume. For example, if you used 2300 kW per month, you had to pay UAH 4.32 for all 2300 kW. Now, the first 2000 kW will be charged at a reduced rate (2.64 UAH/kW), and only for the excess (300 kW in this case) - at a higher rate (4.32 UAH/kW).

Gas prices will also remain unchanged until April 30, 2025. Ukrainians served by Naftogaz (which is 98% of consumers) will continue to pay UAH 7.96 per cubic meter of gas.

Prices for international trains

"Ukrzaliznytsia is reducing discounts on international trains, making tickets to Poland and Hungary more expensive. At the same time, the price of tickets for trains to Austria and Moldova will remain unchanged.

Prices are being revised due to rising energy and material costs.

How much will tickets rise in price?

- The price of the Kyiv - Warsaw train will increase by 37%.

- On the route Kyiv - Budapest:

- SV cars will rise in price by 17%,

- coupes - by 21%.

- Intercity+ and SV 1st class cars will rise in price by 20-27%.

- Compartment seats will become more expensive by 9-27%.

How to buy cheaper?

Tickets at the old prices can still be purchased until January 31, 2025 on the official website of Ukrzaliznytsia or through the mobile application.