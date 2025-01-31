The Armed Forces of Ukraine received a new Ukrainian drone “Gromylo” with unique characteristics

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 39351 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 74129 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103883 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107130 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125504 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102709 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130988 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103621 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113346 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116941 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 98892 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 27222 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113919 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 33151 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108391 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 39351 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125504 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130988 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163608 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153610 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 6435 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 12672 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108391 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113919 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138930 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine received a new Ukrainian drone “Gromylo” with unique characteristics

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32490 views

The Ministry of Defense has authorized a new Ukrainian-made Gromylo unmanned aerial vehicle for use in the Armed Forces. The drone is equipped with powerful engines, can carry a combat charge and is resistant to electronic warfare.

The Ministry of Defense has authorized the Ukrainian-made Gromylo unmanned aerial vehicle system for use in the Armed Forces. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

"The Defense Ministry has codified and authorized the Ukrainian-made Gromylo unmanned aerial vehicle system for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the Main Directorate for Support of the Life Cycle of Weapons and Military Equipment," the statement said.

The complex can be used, in particular, to destroy enemy manpower, military equipment and field shelters. The Gromylo FPV drones are equipped with a frame made of composite materials. The copters have relatively powerful engines that allow them to carry a combat payload for a considerable distance. The system can be used day and night. Also, the aircraft of the complex are not vulnerable to enemy electronic warfare.

Addendum

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and authorized the Ukrainian Droid TW 12.7, a robotic combat system on a tracked platform with a Browning 12.7 machine gun, for use in the units of the Defense Forces.

Antonina Tumanova

