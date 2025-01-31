The Armed Forces of Ukraine received a new Ukrainian drone “Gromylo” with unique characteristics

The Ministry of Defense has authorized the Ukrainian-made Gromylo unmanned aerial vehicle system for use in the Armed Forces. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

"The Defense Ministry has codified and authorized the Ukrainian-made Gromylo unmanned aerial vehicle system for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the Main Directorate for Support of the Life Cycle of Weapons and Military Equipment," the statement said.

The complex can be used, in particular, to destroy enemy manpower, military equipment and field shelters. The Gromylo FPV drones are equipped with a frame made of composite materials. The copters have relatively powerful engines that allow them to carry a combat payload for a considerable distance. The system can be used day and night. Also, the aircraft of the complex are not vulnerable to enemy electronic warfare.

Addendum

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and authorized the Ukrainian Droid TW 12.7, a robotic combat system on a tracked platform with a Browning 12.7 machine gun, for use in the units of the Defense Forces.