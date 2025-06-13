The IDF estimates that Iran fired 150 ballistic missiles at Israel. The number of wounded has increased to 15 13 June 2025
Kyiv • UNN
According to the IDF, Iran fired 150 ballistic missiles at Israel. There are reports of 9 impact sites, where 15 people were injured.
According to new estimates from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Iran has now launched approximately 150 ballistic missiles at Israel during two rounds of shelling, reports UNN, citing the Times of Israel.
Israeli medics report that there have been reports of nine impact sites, where approximately 15 people have been injured.
Add
The IDF Home Front Command states that civilians may leave bomb shelters after Iranian ballistic missile attacks, but should remain near them until further notice.
Iran claims attack on "dozens of targets, military centers and airbases" in Israel: there are wounded13.06.25, 22:09 • 1878 views
Reminder
According to IRNA, Iran fired "hundreds of different ballistic missiles" towards Israel, which Tehran called the beginning of its "devastating response" to Israeli attacks on Friday morning.