The IDF estimates that Iran fired 150 ballistic missiles at Israel. The number of wounded has increased to 15 13 June 2025

$41.490.02
48.080.63
ukenru
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
07:49 PM • 1548 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
06:18 PM • 11909 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
03:24 PM • 52485 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
03:04 PM • 49122 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 48489 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
June 13, 11:58 AM • 56051 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
June 13, 09:49 AM • 71481 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
June 13, 08:47 AM • 78088 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 95910 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 246217 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3.9m/s
85%
750mm
Popular news
"Loud" night in occupied Crimea: "ATESH" told about the consequencesJune 13, 11:29 AM • 17411 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 75667 views
Prince William's friend, Indian billionaire Sanjay Kapoor, dies after complications from bee sting - Daily MailJune 13, 01:24 PM • 11137 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 38590 views
Orbán once again dedicated almost his entire traditional Friday radio address to Ukraine and ZelenskyJune 13, 02:20 PM • 12609 views
Publications
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 75870 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 142371 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 150591 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 163150 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 246214 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend03:24 PM • 52474 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 38737 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 90901 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 71548 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 136633 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

The IDF estimates that Iran fired 150 ballistic missiles at Israel. The number of wounded has increased to 15 13 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2340 views

According to the IDF, Iran fired 150 ballistic missiles at Israel. There are reports of 9 impact sites, where 15 people were injured.

The IDF estimates that Iran fired 150 ballistic missiles at Israel. The number of wounded has increased to 15

According to new estimates from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Iran has now launched approximately 150 ballistic missiles at Israel during two rounds of shelling, reports UNN, citing the Times of Israel.

Israeli medics report that there have been reports of nine impact sites, where approximately 15 people have been injured.

Add

The IDF Home Front Command states that civilians may leave bomb shelters after Iranian ballistic missile attacks, but should remain near them until further notice.

Iran claims attack on "dozens of targets, military centers and airbases" in Israel: there are wounded13.06.25, 22:09 • 1878 views

Reminder

According to IRNA, Iran fired "hundreds of different ballistic missiles" towards Israel, which Tehran called the beginning of its "devastating response" to Israeli attacks on Friday morning.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9