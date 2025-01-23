“Ukrzaliznytsia launches new night trains from Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia to Lviv and Kyiv

New night trains from Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia to Lviv and the capital will start running on February 6. The changes will affect several trains. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, we are talking about train #234/233 Rakhiv - Kyiv:

departure from Rakhiv at 20:54, arrival in Lviv at 05:14, arrival in Kyiv at 13:12;

departure from Kyiv at 15:21, from Lviv at 23:51, arrival in Rakhiv at 07:50.

A convenient route for residents of Yasinia, Vorokhta, Tatariv, and Yaremcha to travel to Lviv. Direct connection of Lutsk and Rivne with Kolomyia thanks to a group of non-stop cars "Kovel - Rakhiv" that will run as part of the train #234/233 Rakhiv - Kyiv - the post says.

Train #84/83 Solotvyno - Kyiv:

departure from Solotvyno station at 19:52, arrival to Lviv at 05:00, to Kyiv at 13:12;

departure from Kyiv at 15:21, from Lviv at 23:16, arrival in Solotvyno at 08:08.

Residents and guests of Tyachiv, Khust, Vynogradiv and other cities of Transcarpathia will be able to use a convenient night route to Lviv - noted in Ukrzaliznytsia.

According to the national carrier, tickets are already on sale in the app.

