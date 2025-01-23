“Ukrzaliznytsia launches new night trains from Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia to Lviv and Kyiv

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100984 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102126 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110113 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112772 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134265 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104321 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137277 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103832 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113479 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121819 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 75378 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116784 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 48554 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 50085 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100984 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134265 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137277 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168553 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158209 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 34339 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 50085 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116784 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121819 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140890 views
Actual
“Ukrzaliznytsia launches new night trains from Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia to Lviv and Kyiv

“Ukrzaliznytsia launches new night trains from Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia to Lviv and Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 113474 views

“Ukrzaliznytsia is launching new night trains #234/233 Rakhiv-Kyiv and #84/83 Solotvyno-Kyiv starting February 6. The trains will provide a convenient connection for residents of Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia with Lviv and the capital.

New night trains from Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia to Lviv and the capital will start running on February 6. The changes will affect several trains. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, we are talking about train #234/233 Rakhiv - Kyiv:

  • departure from Rakhiv at 20:54, arrival in Lviv at 05:14, arrival in Kyiv at 13:12;
    • departure from Kyiv at 15:21, from Lviv at 23:51, arrival in Rakhiv at 07:50.

      A convenient route for residents of Yasinia, Vorokhta, Tatariv, and Yaremcha to travel to Lviv. Direct connection of Lutsk and Rivne with Kolomyia thanks to a group of non-stop cars "Kovel - Rakhiv" that will run as part of the train #234/233 Rakhiv - Kyiv

      - the post says.

      Train #84/83 Solotvyno - Kyiv:

      • departure from Solotvyno station at 19:52, arrival to Lviv at 05:00, to Kyiv at 13:12;
        • departure from Kyiv at 15:21, from Lviv at 23:16, arrival in Solotvyno at 08:08.

          Residents and guests of Tyachiv, Khust, Vynogradiv and other cities of Transcarpathia will be able to use a convenient night route to Lviv

          - noted in Ukrzaliznytsia.

          According to the national carrier, tickets are already on sale in the app.

          Recall

          "Ukrzaliznytsia has integrated a ticketing service into the Army+ app for the military. Defenders can purchase up to 4 tickets from the special reserve for trains to/from frontline cities 5 days before departure.

          Vita Zelenetska

          Vita Zelenetska

          AnnouncementsSociety
          ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
          lvivLviv
          kyivKyiv

          Contact us about advertising