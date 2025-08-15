MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence

The Ukrainian aviation industry today resembles an airplane in a turbulence zone – without the necessary state support, it may lose altitude and crash. At the same time, aviation is an important part of the economy and an element of national security, defense capability, logistics, and technological development, so the problematic aspects of its functioning require the search for new support mechanisms. This was stated by People's Deputy Volodymyr Kreidenko in an exclusive comment for UNN.

Details

Recently, the topic of the aviation industry has been actively discussed in the public space – from discussions about including enterprises in Defence City to finding ways to preserve production potential during the war.

According to Volodymyr Kreidenko, a member of the parliamentary faction of the political party "Servant of the People", Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Transport and Infrastructure, indeed, since January 1, 2025, the aviation industry has faced the cessation of certain forms of state support, in particular tax and customs preferences, which operated within special regimes for strategic industries, and this is a serious challenge. This situation is related to the expiration of the relevant norms provided by law and requires the search for new support mechanisms in conditions of budget constraints and wartime priorities.

The aviation industry is strategically important for Ukraine, not only as part of the economy, but also as an element of national security, defense capability, logistics, and technological development. Preserving and developing the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence - noted Volodymyr Kreidenko.

Representatives of the aviation industry themselves consider the inclusion of the aviation sector in Defence City to be the most optimal and shortest way to protect and restore unique production capacities, attract investments, enter new international markets, and strengthen the state's defense capability, following the example of successful international programs.

For the second reading of the draft laws, people's deputies submitted a list of amendments and proposals that will ensure the possibility of realizing all the above-mentioned goals of aviation. Among the amendments, in particular, is a proposal to direct the released funds to the development of aviation enterprises – to the production base, modernization of capacities, research and development work, implementation of new technologies, advanced training of personnel, and acquisition of intellectual property rights in the field of aircraft manufacturing.

Commenting on the situation, Volodymyr Kreidenko notes that he supports giving the aviation industry the opportunity to use the released funds for research and development work, as a reasonable and necessary step, as this will allow optimizing resources in conditions of limited funding and directing them to innovation.

"This is the only way to create competitive products. Without constant innovation and technological improvement, we will not be able to save our enterprises. Ukrainian aviation has huge potential for development. We have powerful design schools, qualified personnel, unique technological developments. Even in wartime conditions, investing in research and development work is an investment in the future that will allow us not only to restore but also to modernize the industry after the Victory," the people's deputy emphasizes.

The actual preservation of capacities and the volume of work currently performed by Ukrainian aviation – from ensuring defense capability and medical evacuation to logistics and other relevant areas – remains one of the key tasks for the state. In the most difficult period in the industry's history, enterprises may face financial difficulties, performing critically important functions with limited resources and in conditions of losing part of state support. Therefore, within the framework of creating Defence City, it is worth providing for the possibility of obtaining resident status even for enterprises with tax debts – provided that they are repaid within three years.

"Admitting enterprises with tax debts to Defence City, provided they are repaid within three years, is worth considering, especially if the debts arose due to objective circumstances of the war, such as infrastructure destruction, loss of markets, or logistical problems. The inclusion of such enterprises in Defence City may be justified, provided that this approach is accompanied by monitoring and guarantees of fulfilling obligations to avoid abuses. This will allow preserving production potential and jobs for enterprises," Volodymyr Kreidenko explained.

In conclusion, the Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Transport and Infrastructure emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach – from developing human resources, retaining existing specialists and attracting young specialists, investing in education, and expanding the capabilities of Ukrainian aviation stakeholders.

"It is necessary to provide key aviation enterprises with priority access to state orders and resources, develop cooperation between state and private enterprises, as well as with international partners for technology exchange and joint production," Volodymyr Kreidenko summarized.

Recall

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the first reading three key draft laws aimed at introducing a special legal regime for Defence City – to support the domestic defense-industrial complex. The documents provide for tax, customs, and budget benefits for participants of the special regime – until 2036.

It concerns exemption from income tax provided that it is reinvested, abolition of land, environmental taxes, and real estate tax, simplification of customs clearance and export control.

On the eve of the first vote, experts emphasized that these are only the first steps in creating a systemic mechanism for supporting strategic industries, which Ukraine has long needed. Instead, it was then important to pay attention to the aviation component of Defence City.

People's Deputy Nina Yuzhanina reported that the issue of including aviation enterprises in Defence City residents is regularly considered at meetings of working groups of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy. Various stakeholders participate in the discussions.

At the same time, Deputy Fedir Venislavsky is not sure that the theses about the importance of preserving aviation potential find proper support in the tax committee, although, according to him, aviation is one of the potential drivers of our economy, and Ukraine is among a very narrow circle of countries capable of fully producing aircraft.