Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 3654 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 10171 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 13570 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
04:50 AM • 48282 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 85358 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 46628 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 171278 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 195754 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 95354 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 94791 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3m/s
49%
757mm
Popular news
Syzran Refinery under attack by unknown drones: over 10 explosions heardVideoAugust 15, 02:24 AM • 85556 views
Sudden downpour in the Himalayas: at least 46 dead, over 200 missingAugust 15, 02:40 AM • 43807 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on August 15: where to expect up to +35°CPhotoAugust 15, 03:23 AM • 43880 views
In the Pokrovsk direction - a third of the battles on the front: map from the General StaffVideo05:27 AM • 18137 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhoto07:14 AM • 30422 views
Publications
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?10:28 AM • 1272 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 10200 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhoto07:14 AM • 30938 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 171347 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so farAugust 14, 02:23 PM • 228236 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 68371 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 152943 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 102608 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 119855 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 169051 views
Actual
Financial Times
Facebook
ChatGPT
Brent Crude
Shahed-136

Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1278 views

The State Aviation Administration of Ukraine has appointed the foreign offshore company AAL Group Ltd. as the administrator of repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters. This company has ties to the Russian military-industrial complex, which creates risks for Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?

While modernized Ukrainian Mi-8s shoot down drones used by Russia to attack Ukrainian cities, the State Aviation Service of Ukraine appoints a private foreign company with offshore registration and ties to the Russian military-industrial complex as the manager of repair documentation for these aircraft. UNN found out what is behind this decision and what risks it carries.

Technical upgrade of Mi-8 for combating Russian drones

Defense Express experts analyzed recent videos with a compilation of combat operations of Ukrainian aviation against Russian Shahed-type drones and noticed new modifications of Mi-8 helicopters.

Yurii Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that Mi-8s have been providing fire support to our troops on the ground, evacuating the wounded, and are actively involved in air defense since the first days of the full-scale invasion.

According to experts, while previously there were no additional modifications to the helicopters, and drones were shot down with standard weapons, now noticeable changes are visible.

Several improvements can be seen in the new footage. In particular, an optoelectronic targeting station with both a day camera and a thermal imager for night operation was installed in front of the front landing gear for target observation.

- military observers of Defense Express.

In addition, some machines were equipped with an American M134 Minigun machine gun, which has a caliber of 7.62 mm and a rate of fire of 3000 to 6000 rounds per minute. Thus, the new modifications of Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters will allow for more effective interception of targets.

Soviet legacy with new potential: why Mi-8s remain critically important for Ukraine

New technical solutions once again confirm that even Soviet-made equipment, such as Mi-8 helicopters, can remain extremely effective if timely modernized and properly maintained. This has been repeatedly emphasized by Army Aviation Commander Pavlo Bardakov, highlighting the critical importance of these machines for Ukraine. According to him, the main thing is that the equipment is in good working order and capable of effectively performing assigned tasks. Maintaining the combat readiness of aviation equipment involves a complex of measures: from searching for and purchasing spare parts abroad and import substitution to manufacturing parts at Ukrainian enterprises and even "cannibalization" - using individual elements from other helicopters. This work is ensured by close synergy between civil and military aviation, which allows for the most efficient use of available aviation resources.

However, in addition to the objective technical challenges of modernizing the Mi-8 – such as the constant need to find components, import substitution, and maintain production capacities – Ukrainian aviation was recently shaken by the emergence of an internal, artificially created risk. This refers to the decision of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine, headed by Oleksandr Bilchuk, to grant the right to accompany the repair documentation of Mi-8 type helicopters (Mi-8MTV-1 and Mi-17-1) not to a Ukrainian state enterprise with many years of experience, but to a private foreign company that, by many indications, appears to be connected with the Russian military-industrial complex.

Treason under the guise of "Mi-8 repair": aircraft entrusted to a company with a potential Russian trace

The importance of the State Aviation Service's decision lies in the fact that from now on, all Ukrainian enterprises that perform maintenance and modernization of Mi-8 helicopters are obliged to coordinate them with AAL Group Ltd. Here are a few facts about this company based on open sources:

  • registered in the United Arab Emirates, specifically in the Sharjah Airport International Free (SAIF) zone, known as a popular offshore for Russian businessmen, which has tax benefits and strictly protects the confidentiality of beneficiaries;
    • can independently perform all work on Mi-8 helicopter maintenance without involving other contractors, and thus monopolize this market segment;
      • has certification directly from a Russian aviation plant, which is part of the "Russian Helicopters" holding, indicating its close working ties with the Russian military-industrial complex (some open sources state that the "Russian Helicopters" holding of the "Rostec" State Corporation is the real ultimate beneficiary of AAL Group Ltd);
        • over the years of its existence and, probably, still actively trades with the Russian Federation;
          • according to experts, it performed and continues to perform artisanal and contraband maintenance of "Mil" helicopters in Iraq and Afghanistan in the interests of the Kremlin, effectively helping "Rostec" launder money;
            • in 2024, it announced cooperation with the South African defense group Paramount Group, which was suspected of supplying weapons to Russia, which were subsequently used against Ukraine.

              Thus, whether consciously or not, the actions of the State Aviation Service effectively put Ukrainian enterprises in dependence on a foreign company. The irony also lies in the fact that instead of strengthening our own repair and production independence, we risk handing over the "keys" to the maintenance of critically important equipment to those whose track record can hardly be called friendly to Ukraine.

              Experts and MPs against risky "experiments" of the State Aviation Service

              The decision of the State Aviation Service caused sharp criticism among both specialized experts and people's deputies.

              Thus, former Deputy Prosecutor General, lawyer Oleksiy Baganets noted that in the case of intentional preference given to enterprises associated with the business and economy of the aggressor country, this can be qualified as actions aimed at undermining the national security of our state.

              Military-political observer of the "Information Resistance" group Oleksandr Kovalenko reminded that AAL Group Ltd has already discredited itself in the past and warned about serious risks of Ukraine's technical dependence, possible sabotage, or leakage of sensitive information to the aggressor country.

              Among parliamentarians, there are also demands to cancel the decision. People's Deputy, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavsky described it as "anti-state" and reported on an appeal on his behalf to the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prime Minister regarding the dismissal of the head of the State Aviation Service Oleksandr Bilchuk from his post.

              People's Deputy Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk emphasized the economic inexpediency and unacceptability of such a step in wartime, and his colleague Yuriy Zdebsky called for a detailed legal assessment of the State Aviation Service's decision by the SBU and the National Police.

              In general, the expert and political community unanimously believes that transferring control over the repair documentation of strategic aviation equipment to a company with a Russian trace creates a real threat to defense capability and requires immediate review.

              UNN has already contacted the State Aviation Service and law enforcement agencies with requests for official comments and clarifications regarding the situation and its further development.

              Lilia Podolyak

              PoliticsTechnologiesPublications
              National Police of Ukraine
              Yurii Ihnat
              Security Service of Ukraine
              Verkhovna Rada
              Armed Forces of Ukraine
              Shahed-136
              Mi-8
              United Arab Emirates
              Ukraine