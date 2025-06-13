Israel under missile attack from Iran: smoke seen in Tel Aviv after missile strikes
Kyiv • UNN
Smoke was recorded in the Tel Aviv area after a probable missile hit. The IDF reports dozens of ballistic missiles fired by Iran at Israel.
Smoke has been spotted in the Tel Aviv area after suspected missile strikes launched from Iran. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Times of Israel.
Smoke can be seen rising from Tel Aviv after an apparent rocket strike in the area. Magen David Adom says there are no reports of injuries at this time
Addition
According to the IDF, Iran recently launched dozens of ballistic missiles at Israel. Israeli air defense systems have been activated, and residents are asked to go to shelters and stay there until instructed.