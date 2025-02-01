134 combat engagements in 24 hours: General Staff updated the map of combat operations

134 clashes took place on the frontline yesterday, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy was more active in the Kursk and Lyman sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning summary and showed a map of combat operations for January 31, UNN reports.

Yesterday, the enemy reportedly launched four missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using five missiles, as well as 54 air strikes, including 105 KABs. In addition, it conducted over 6,200 attacks, 136 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used about 1,800 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Yesterday, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of enemy personnel, one air defense system, four artillery systems, and three enemy control points," the report says.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

Two hostile attacks took place in the Kharkiv sector yesterday in the vicinity of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, six occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Lozova, Bohuslavka, Pishchane, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 11 times. He tried to advance near Zelena Dolyna, Novomykhailivka, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Yampolivka and Kolodyazy.

Yesterday, the enemy tried to force our defenders from their positions near Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske and Spirne in the Siversky sector six times by assault. He was unsuccessful.

Five attacks took place in the Kramatorsk sector yesterday in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar, Stupky, Bila Hora and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out ten attacks in the area of Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 61 aggressor attacks towards the settlements of Mashivka, Yelizavetivka, Novotoretske, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Novoandriivka, Oleksiyivka, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Dachne and Ulakly.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attacks. The enemy concentrated its offensive efforts in the areas of Kostiantynopil and Rozdolne.

With the support of attack and bombing aircraft, the enemy twice tried to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the Huliaipilsky direction near the settlements of Novopil and Novosilka without success.

In the Orikhiv direction near Novodanylivka, the invaders made one futile assault on the positions of our defenders.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, Russian invaders attacked our positions four times. After suffering losses, they retreated.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is using artillery from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

"In the Kursk sector, our defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks yesterday, the enemy fired 347 artillery shells, eight of them from multiple launch rocket systems, carried out 20 air strikes, dropping 29 drones," the report said.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

