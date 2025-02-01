134 combat engagements in 24 hours: General Staff updated the map of combat operations

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 22799 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 65830 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102613 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105989 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123838 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102346 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129767 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103550 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113305 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116911 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106603 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103118 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 91792 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112391 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106835 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 22848 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123846 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129774 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162690 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152792 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 6479 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106835 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112391 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138553 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140332 views
134 combat engagements in 24 hours: General Staff updated the map of combat operations

134 combat engagements in 24 hours: General Staff updated the map of combat operations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59991 views

There were 134 combat engagements in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 61 attacks. The enemy launched 4 missile attacks, 54 air strikes and over 6200 shelling rounds.

134 clashes took place on the frontline yesterday, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy was more active in the Kursk and Lyman sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning summary and showed a map of combat operations for January 31, UNN reports.

In total, 134 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy reportedly launched four missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using five missiles, as well as 54 air strikes, including 105 KABs. In addition, it conducted over 6,200 attacks, 136 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used about 1,800 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Yesterday, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of enemy personnel, one air defense system, four artillery systems, and three enemy control points," the report says.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

Two hostile attacks took place in the Kharkiv sector yesterday in the vicinity of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, six occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Lozova, Bohuslavka, Pishchane, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 11 times. He tried to advance near Zelena Dolyna, Novomykhailivka, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Yampolivka and Kolodyazy.

Yesterday, the enemy tried to force our defenders from their positions near Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske and Spirne in the Siversky sector six times by assault. He was unsuccessful.

Five attacks took place in the Kramatorsk sector yesterday in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar, Stupky, Bila Hora and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out ten attacks in the area of Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 61 aggressor attacks towards the settlements of Mashivka, Yelizavetivka, Novotoretske, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Novoandriivka, Oleksiyivka, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Dachne and Ulakly.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attacks. The enemy concentrated its offensive efforts in the areas of Kostiantynopil and Rozdolne.

With the support of attack and bombing aircraft, the enemy twice tried to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the Huliaipilsky direction near the settlements of Novopil and Novosilka without success.

In the Orikhiv direction near Novodanylivka, the invaders made one futile assault on the positions of our defenders.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, Russian invaders attacked our positions four times. After suffering losses, they retreated.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is using artillery from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

"In the Kursk sector, our defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks yesterday, the enemy fired 347 artillery shells, eight of them from multiple launch rocket systems, carried out 20 air strikes, dropping 29 drones," the report said.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

1430 occupants, dozens of armored vehicles and artillery systems: Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff names Russian losses01.02.25, 08:29 • 34566 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

