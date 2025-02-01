1430 occupants, dozens of armored vehicles and artillery systems: Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff names Russian losses

As of the morning of February 1, the Russian invaders lost 1430 people killed and wounded at the frontline over the day. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 02/01/25 are approximately:

personnel - 839040 (+1430) persons liquidated

tanks - 9902 (+9)

armored combat vehicles - 20653 (+22)

artillery systems - 22493 (+48)

RSV - 1266 (+1)

air defense assets - 1050 (0)

airplanes - 369 (0)

helicopters - 331 (0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 23694 (+121)

cruise missiles - 3054 (0)

ships / boats - 28 (0)

submarines - 1 (0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 35629 (+77)

special equipment - 3727 (+1)

