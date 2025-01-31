The Ministry of Energy on the situation in the power system: all possible scenarios are being considered

The only and fundamental reason for the difficult situation in Ukraine's energy sector is the destruction of infrastructure due to Russian attacks. Currently, the situation remains stable, and power engineers are working on all possible scenarios. This was reported to UNN by the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

Context

On January 30, Ukrenergo stated that there were no forecasts of power supply restrictions due to the cold snap and refuted false information about possible blackouts.

Earlier, Stanislav Ignatiev, chairman of the board of the Ukrainian Association of Renewable Energy, said that blackout schedules could soon be reintroduced due to the cold snap in February.

In , YASNO named factors that could affect the return to the outage schedules, including shelling and weather.