US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump said that the United States does not want to send a lot of weapons to Ukraine, but wants to end the war.
Details
When asked whether Trump plans to send more weapons to Ukraine if there is no peace, he said that the US “is not looking to send a lot of weapons, but to end the war.
“I hope we don't have to send a lot of weapons,” Trump said.
Recall
U.S. President Donald Trump saidthat he is in favor of both Ukraine and Russia.